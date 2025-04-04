Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-Apr-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Apr-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.385213 5.609921 5.995134 41476711 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.745428 5.372354 6.117782

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5N0P849 2665057 0.385213 Sub Total 8.A 2665057 0.385213%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/05/2025 12/05/2025 Cash 468143 0.067666 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/05/2025 14/05/2025 Cash 0 0.000000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/06/2025 17/06/2025 Cash 0 0.000000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/08/2025 05/08/2025 Cash 798192 0.115372 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 1559524 0.225417 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2025 19/08/2025 Cash 0 0.000000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2025 18/09/2025 Cash 6014100 0.869291 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/09/2025 30/09/2025 Cash 827361 0.119589 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 2578018 0.372632 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2025 08/10/2025 Cash 1032009 0.149169 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2025 04/11/2025 Cash 2333546 0.337296 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/11/2025 11/11/2025 Cash 445327 0.064369 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/11/2025 19/11/2025 Cash 120420 0.017406 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2025 03/12/2025 Cash 139596 0.020178 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/12/2025 09/12/2025 Cash 1280000 0.185014 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/12/2025 16/12/2025 Cash 13243215 1.914204 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/01/2026 19/01/2026 Cash 13082 0.001891 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/02/2026 03/02/2026 Cash 110645 0.015993 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/02/2026 18/02/2026 Cash 9310 0.001346 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 17482 0.002527 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/03/2026 18/03/2026 Cash 124721 0.018027 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/03/2026 19/03/2026 Cash 1280674 0.185111 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/03/2026 26/03/2026 Cash 18108 0.002617 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/03/2026 27/03/2026 Cash 15265 0.002206 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/03/2026 30/03/2026 Cash 106408 0.015380 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Cash 147369 0.021301 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 76390 0.011042 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/04/2026 17/04/2026 Cash 33523 0.004845 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 Cash 290828 0.042037 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 Cash 3313 0.000479 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/05/2026 05/05/2026 Cash 1289131 0.186334 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/05/2026 19/05/2026 Cash 276468 0.039961 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2028 22/05/2028 Cash 4121375 0.595713 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 20894 0.003020 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 Cash 15650 0.002262 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/05/2026 07/05/2026 Cash 1567 0.000226 Sub Total 8.B2 38811654 5.609921%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5.609921 5.994990% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

04-Apr-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom