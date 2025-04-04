Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
02-Apr-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
04-Apr-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.385213
5.609921
5.995134
41476711
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.745428
5.372354
6.117782
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
2665057
0.385213
Sub Total 8.A
2665057
0.385213%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/05/2025
12/05/2025
Cash
468143
0.067666
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/05/2025
14/05/2025
Cash
0
0.000000
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/06/2025
17/06/2025
Cash
0
0.000000
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/08/2025
05/08/2025
Cash
798192
0.115372
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/08/2025
13/08/2025
Cash
1559524
0.225417
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/08/2025
19/08/2025
Cash
0
0.000000
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2025
18/09/2025
Cash
6014100
0.869291
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/09/2025
30/09/2025
Cash
827361
0.119589
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2025
02/10/2025
Cash
2578018
0.372632
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2025
08/10/2025
Cash
1032009
0.149169
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2025
04/11/2025
Cash
2333546
0.337296
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/11/2025
11/11/2025
Cash
445327
0.064369
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/11/2025
19/11/2025
Cash
120420
0.017406
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2025
03/12/2025
Cash
139596
0.020178
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/12/2025
09/12/2025
Cash
1280000
0.185014
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/12/2025
16/12/2025
Cash
13243215
1.914204
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/01/2026
19/01/2026
Cash
13082
0.001891
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/02/2026
03/02/2026
Cash
110645
0.015993
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/02/2026
18/02/2026
Cash
9310
0.001346
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/03/2026
03/03/2026
Cash
17482
0.002527
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/03/2026
18/03/2026
Cash
124721
0.018027
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/03/2026
19/03/2026
Cash
1280674
0.185111
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/03/2026
26/03/2026
Cash
18108
0.002617
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/03/2026
27/03/2026
Cash
15265
0.002206
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/03/2026
30/03/2026
Cash
106408
0.015380
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/04/2026
01/04/2026
Cash
147369
0.021301
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/04/2026
02/04/2026
Cash
76390
0.011042
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/04/2026
17/04/2026
Cash
33523
0.004845
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/04/2026
22/04/2026
Cash
290828
0.042037
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/04/2026
29/04/2026
Cash
3313
0.000479
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/05/2026
05/05/2026
Cash
1289131
0.186334
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/05/2026
19/05/2026
Cash
276468
0.039961
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2028
22/05/2028
Cash
4121375
0.595713
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
20894
0.003020
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/05/2026
06/05/2026
Cash
15650
0.002262
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/05/2026
07/05/2026
Cash
1567
0.000226
Sub Total 8.B2
38811654
5.609921%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5.609921
5.994990%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
04-Apr-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom