SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma publishes Q2 2024 interim results

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") today publishes the interim report for the second quarter 2024 and first six months.

"The second quarter of 2024 was a period of remarkable progress and strategic execution for SynAct Pharma. Building on the momentum from Q1, our dedicated team is focused on propelling resomelagon back into clinical trials within RA (Rheumatoid Arthritis) after strengthening our financial and operational foundations. We are confident resomelagon has incredible potential for early intervention in patients with severe RA, so progressing with ADVANCE is top priority."

Jeppe Øvlesen,

Chief Executive Officer and Board Member



Second quarter 2024 (April - June)

The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand.

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 19,167 (43,495) thousand, a decrease of 56%.

The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 18,628 (43,511) thousand.

The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.47 (-1.37).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -36,153 (-34,657) thousand.

Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 47,483 (-179) thousand.

Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 11,331 (-34,704) thousand.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK62,799 (44,421) thousand.

First six months 2024 (January - June)

The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand.

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 44,873 (101,743) thousand, a decrease of 56%.

The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 43,534 (93,389) thousand.

The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -1.16 (-2.96).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -47,342 (-65,129) thousand.

Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 47,329 (-425) thousand.

Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -12 (-65,186) thousand.

Significant events during the second quarter

SynAct Pharma AB announces that the number of shares and votes has increased by 5,725,484 as a result of the directed share issues resolved upon by the extraordinary general meeting on April 24, 2024.

Significant events after the end of the period

SynAct initiates filing process for Phase 2b ADVANCE study with resomelagon.



About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For more information: www.synactpharma.com.

