Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) proudly announces its sponsorship of The American Legion's 105th National Convention, scheduled for August 23-29, 2024 giving away two psychedelic retreats, free psychedelic and ketamine consultations as well as donating 100% of their sales to Veterans in need of ketamine and psychedelic therapies. This pivotal event focuses on addressing the urgent issue of veteran suicides.

The convention is The American Legion's premier annual assembly, gathering delegates from all 55 departments across the U.S., District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, France, Latin America, and the Philippines. These delegates are empowered to amend the Legion's constitution and bylaws, enact critical programs, set membership dues, and elect national leaders.

Central to the convention's agenda is the "Be the One" campaign, which strives to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health treatment. The campaign's goal is to reduce the tragic statistic of 22 veteran suicides per day by encouraging veterans, service members, their families, and civilians to identify and respond when a veteran is at risk.

As part of its sponsorship, Revitalist's CEO, Kathryn A. Walker, along with her dedicated team, will be on-site offering a range of wellness services, including vitamin infusions, mushroom supplements, and educational materials including Kathryn's book, "Inflamed: Theory." All proceeds from these services will go directly to support ketamine and psychedelic treatments for veterans, emphasizing Revitalist's commitment to improving the health and well-being of our nation's heroes.

Revitalist will also be providing free ketamine and psychedelic consultations to Veterans attending the conference. Veterans can schedule their free consultation appointment via, https://calendly.com/kathrynwalker2024/consultation.

Veterans wishing to sign up for a chance to win a psychedelic retreat, may do so on Revitalist's website, or by clicking the link below, https://3a88a2-0f.myshopify.com/products/raffle-ticket-for-psychedelic-retreat-in-the-british-virgin-islands. Winners will be announced via email and through social media platforms on September 3, 2024.

For those unable to attend the convention, Revitalist is extending its support online through their online store found at Revitalist.com. From August 23-29th, 2024, all supplement and book purchases made through the Revitalist website will also be donated to support veteran treatment, allowing everyone to contribute to this critical cause, no matter where they are located.

"Revitalist is honored to support The American Legion in their vital mission to save veterans' lives. Our support of this amazing organization aims to increase awareness and advocacy prioritizing mental health and well-being for all veterans," stated Kathryn A. Walker, CEO of Revitalist.

About The American Legion:

The American Legion, established by Congress in 1919, is the largest wartime veterans service organization with over 1.6 million members across approximately 12,000 posts nationwide. The organization is dedicated to mentoring youth, supporting wholesome community programs, advocating for patriotism and honor, promoting national security, and ensuring ongoing devotion to servicemembers and veterans. More information can be found at legion.org.

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. Revitalist (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a mental health and wellness company focused on comprehensive care in the ketamine wellness space offering innovative, evidenced based services. The Company operates through physical locations and virtual offices across the USA.

Founded and led by Kathryn Walker, an advanced provider in the psychedelic space, Revitalist is at the forefront of this emerging field. Visit Revitalist.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to Revitalist' future business plans and partnerships. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "anticipated", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions and include, but are not limited to: the ability of Revitalist to secure patent protection; the regulatory environment in which Revitalist operates; the ability of Revitalist to carry out its business plans and unforeseen challenges in carrying out such plans; trends in the future use of psychedelics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; and other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

