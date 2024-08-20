Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Teams Up with Universal Production Music to Offer "Universal Music for Creators" Subscription to Podcasters

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced a new agreement with claims-free music subscription service, Universal Music for Creators, a subscription music licensing service created by Universal Production Music. Through this collaboration, effective immediately, Libsyn will introduce the Universal Music for Creators service to its podcast creators, providing them with premium music and sound effects for audio and video podcasts at an exclusive promotional rate.

The new deal marks a significant milestone for podcast creators, offering them unparalleled access to a vast array of high-quality music and sound effects to enhance their content. By integrating Universal Music for Creators into the Libsyn platform, creators can elevate the production value of their podcasts with safe-to-use tracks.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Universal Production Music to offer Universal Music for Creators to our podcast creators, providing them with access to world-leading tracks," said Andy Rogers, Senior Director, Publishers & Partnerships, Libsyn. "This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering creators with the tools they need to produce engaging and professional-quality content. With Universal Music for Creators, our users can unleash their creativity and take their podcasts to new sonic heights."

In launching Universal Music for Creators in October 2023, Universal Production Music became the first major music publisher to offer a subscription program that allows creators to add music and SFX to their audio and video podcasts without copyright claims. The Universal Music for Creators subscription service has already garnered significant attention for its comprehensive library comprising over 50,000 top-quality tracks and 200,000 sound effects. Additionally, creators will have access to more than 80 regularly updated playlists tailored to their creative podcast needs. Previously, this catalogue was exclusively available to TV and film industries.

"Music has the power to transcend boundaries, ignite emotions, and elevate podcast storytelling to new heights," said Sion Elliott, Global New Business Strategy Director of Universal Production Music. "In collaborating with Libsyn, we are excited to bring the unparalleled opportunities from Universal Music for Creators to Libsyn podcast creators, empowering them to enhance sonic storytelling with music."

As an exclusive offer, Libsyn is providing podcast creators with the first 6-months subscription free of charge. Libsyn podcast creators can subscribe to Universal Music for Creators by logging into their Libsyn dashboard and finding their exclusive promo code in the "Announcements" section. After receiving the promotional code, Libsyn podcast creators can apply it during the account creation process on www.universalmusicforcreators.com/news/libsyn to attain the six-month free period. What's more, Libsyn will feature custom-themed playlists, with tracks specifically chosen for various podcast genres, like True Crime, Society & Culture and Sports, among others.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

About Universal Music for Creators

Universal Music for Creators, a division of Universal Production Music, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Universal Music Group was launched in 2023 as a creator-focused, subscription-based music licensing platform.

With a catalogue of 50,000 world-class recordings and 200,000 sound effects available at accessible prices and a brand heritage that signifies trust, quality and prestige, Universal Music for Creators allows all creators to benefit from Universal Production Music's years of experience soundtracking the world's biggest TV shows and Films.

At Universal Music for Creators, our artists play a critical part in our identity, and we're dedicated to helping shape their careers and open new creative opportunities with their music.

Our extensive playlist collection is regularly updated with the latest music for every genre, trend, and sound, designed specifically for digital content creators.

Follow Universal Music for Creators

Website: www.universalmusicforcreators.com

Instagram: @universalmusicforcreators

LinkedIn: @universal-music-for-creators

YouTube: @UniversalMusicforCreators

About Universal Production Music

Universal Production Music, a division of Universal Music Publishing Group and Universal Music Group, is the world's leading production music company. Home to an award-winning catalogue spanning all genres, moods, emotions and project types, Universal Production Music creates, produces, and licenses music for use in film, television, advertising, broadcast, and other media.

Universal Production Music has a suite of international production music labels, including Chronic Trax, EVO, MasterSource, Network Music, OneMusic, Atmosphere Music, Bruton, Chappell, Galerie, Koka Media, Kosinus, Match Music, Berlin Production Music, Vitamin A and many more.

Follow Universal Production Music

Website: www.universalproductionmusic.com

Instagram: @universalproductionmusicuk

LinkedIn: @universal-production-music

YouTube: @UniversalProductionMusic

