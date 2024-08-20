Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Significantly enhanced balance sheet positions company for long-term growth

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) announced today financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "Our second quarter results were highlighted by a significantly improved balance sheet with shareholders' equity increasing to $5.8 million, 698% as compared to year end, as we strengthen our capital structure and position Cardiff Lexington for future growth.

"Among the many important initiatives underway, a major focus for our business is to continue expanding our network of healthcare locations throughout Florida and the broader southeast United States. To that end, we opened our 12th Nova Ortho and Spine location in Orlando, Florida subsequent to the close of the quarter. This location is performing well, and further enhances our visibility and patient access while providing us with a key presence in a larger metropolitan market.

"While our second quarter revenue was impacted by the timing of certain larger surgeries, we are on track to drive strengthened revenue and earnings performance in the back half of the year and into 2025 driven by an expanded network of healthcare locations and a strong reputation as a provider of high-quality medical care in a high-volume market."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $2,330,964.

Gross profit margin of 66%.

Loss from continuing operations was $202,345. Included in SG&A expenses in 2Q 2024 were higher expenses associated with the anticipated growth of the business as well as charges for increased bad debt expense of $902,183 as a result of accepting lower patient claims settlement amounts due to efforts to accelerate cash collection.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $118,428.

Six Months 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $4,992,930.

Gross profit margin of 65%.

Income from continuing operations was $16,647. Included in operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were increased expenses associated with the anticipated growth of the business, and increased bad debt expense of $1,242,017 as referenced above.

Adjusted EBITDA was $403,154.

Balance Sheet Highlights (June 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023)

269% increase in cash to $3,196,795.

19% increase in total assets to $24,659,020.

698% increase in shareholders' equity to $5,837,412.

Mr. Cunningham concluded, "As one of the fastest growing sectors in U.S. healthcare, it's becoming increasingly clear that orthopedic healthcare is a very attractive long-term growth market for us. Compared to other clinical specialties, orthopedics remains highly fragmented, and over the next decade, we believe that healthcare providers will continue to experience increasing demand primarily driven by an aging patient population and a rising number of car accidents nationwide. The trajectory of this market is encouraging, and we're optimistic about our growth prospects - both organic and through acquisition - that we believe will help us to drive enhanced value for shareholders."

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in the healthcare industry. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 and 2023

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 (Restated) 2024 2023 (Restated) REVENUE $ 2,330,964 $ 3,364,506 $ 4,992,930 $ 6,070,905 COST OF SALES 793,010 1,081,689 1,741,164 2,037,984 GROSS PROFIT 1,537,954 2,282,817 3,251,766 4,032,921

OPERATING EXPENSES Depreciation expense 3,366 3,365 6,731 8,000 Share based compensation - - 300,225 - Selling, general and administrative 1,736,933 530,013 2,928,163 1,517,933 Total operating expenses 1,740,299 533,378 3,235,119 1,525,933

(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (202,345 ) 1,749,439 16,647 2,506,988

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Other income 2,047 - 2,047 204 Gain on debt refinance and forgiveness 78,834 - 78,834 390 Penalties and fees (330 ) (15,000 ) (1,330 ) (32,000 ) Interest expense (41,347 ) (843,918 ) (417,616 ) (1,537,579 ) Amortization of debt discounts (11,306 ) (30,633 ) (24,821 ) (48,616 ) Total other income (expense) 27,898 (889,551 ) (362,886 ) (1,617,601 )

NET (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (174,447 ) 859,888 (346,239 ) 889,387 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - (43,810 ) (111,312 ) (89,300 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ (174,447 ) $ 816,078 $ (457,551 ) $ 800,087

PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS (326,174 ) $ (125,744 ) $ (477,808 ) (454,419 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (500,621 ) $ 690,334 $ (935,359 ) $ 345,668

BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (0.04 ) $ 55.66 $ (0.11 ) $ 28.75 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS $ 0.00 $ (3.53 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (7.43 )

DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (0.04 ) $ 3.59 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.45 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS $ 0.00 $ (3.53 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (7.43 )

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 12,792,767 12,403 8,305,493 12,024 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 12,792,767 192,477 8,305,493 237,814

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

(UNAUDITED)





December 31, 2023

June 30, 2024 (Restated) ASSETS



Current assets



Cash $ 3,196,795 $ 866,943 Accounts receivable-net 14,818,277 13,305,254 Prepaid and other current assets 5,000 5,000 Total current assets 18,020,072 14,177,197

Property and equipment, net 27,929 34,661 Land 540,000 540,000 Goodwill 5,666,608 5,666,608 Right of use - assets 348,702 289,062 Due from related party 4,979 4,979 Other assets 50,730 33,304 Total assets $ 24,659,020 $ 20,745,811

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expense $ 1,679,731 $ 2,047,131 Accrued expenses - related parties 4,353,056 4,733,057 Accrued interest 103,345 620,963 Right of use - liabilities 173,985 157,669 Due to director and officer - 120,997 Notes payable - current portion 550,900 15,977 Line of credit 6,675,746 2,120,100 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $0 and $24,820, respectively 110,000 3,807,030 Net liabilities of discontinued operations 237,643 237,643 Total current liabilities 13,884,406 13,860,567

Notes payable 142,391 144,666 Operating lease liability - long term 169,811 119,056 Total liabilities 14,196,608 14,124,289

Mezzanine equity Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 868,056 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 3,125,000 3,891,439 Redeemable Series R Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $1,200, 0 and 165, shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - 307,980 Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00 par value; 375,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1,500,000 1,690,685 Total Mezzanine Equity 4,625,000 5,890,104

Stockholders' equity Series B Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 980,179 and 2,139,478 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,920,716 8,557,912 Series C Preferred Stock - 500 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 60 and 123 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 240 492 Series E Preferred Stock - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 75,375 and 155,750 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 301,500 623,000 Series F-1 Preferred Stock - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 25,750 and 35,752 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 103,000 143,008 Series I Preferred Stock - 15,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 11,640,500 and 14,885,000 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 46,562,000 59,540,000 Series J Preferred Stock - 2,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 0 and 1,713,584 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - 6,854,336 Series L Preferred Stock - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1,277,972 1,277,972 Series Y Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 938,908 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,755,632 - Common Stock; 300,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 13,626,376 and 25,121 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 13,626 25 Additional paid-in capital 19,522,200 (7,581,212 ) Accumulated deficit (69,619,474 ) (68,684,115 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,837,412 731,418 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 24,659,020 $ 20,745,811

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023

(UNAUDITED)

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) to EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)



Unaudited Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30,

2024 2023

(Restated) 2024 2023

(Restated) EBITDA (1)







Net income (loss) before discontinued operations $ (174,447 ) $ 859,888 $ (346,239 ) $ 889,387 Add: Interest 41,347 843,918 417,616 1,537,579 Taxes 0 0 0 0 Depreciation 3,366 3,365 6,731 8,000 Amortization 11,306 30,633 24,821 48,616

EBITDA (1) $ (118,428 ) $ 1,737,804 $ 102,929 $ 2,483,582

Adjusted EBITDA (2) EBITDA $ (118,428 ) $ 1,737,804 $ 102,929 $ 2,483,582 Add: Stock compensation expense for shares issued 0 0 300,225 0



Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ (118,428 ) $ 1,737,804 $ 403,154 $ 2,483,582

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA plus non-recurring and non-cash charges.

