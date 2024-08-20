Video: KeyBank Teammates Volunteer Building Walls in Central Ohio on Annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day

They joined thousands of KeyBank teammates nationwide in receiving paid time off to volunteer in the neighborhoods where they live and work.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / KeyBank - Volunteers play a vital role in communities across the country, providing organizations with the necessary support allowing for specific programs and services. From small to large tasks, volunteers can make a lasting impact on many lives.

At Habitat for Humanity - Mid Ohio, they believe volunteers are the backbone to fulfilling their organization's mission: to bring people together to inspire hope, build homes, empower families and develop communities.

On June 6th, nearly 100 Central Ohio teammates rolled up their sleeves and spent the afternoon at Habitat for Humanity - Mid Ohio in celebration of KeyBank's 33rd annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day.

Watch the video above to see how Key teammates made a difference in Columbus. Video can also be viewed on YouTube: https://youtu.be/YckC68i1VqM

During the annual day of volunteerism, Key teammates built more than 50 walls for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home for a local family. In addition, Key provided Habitat with a $10,000 grant to assist with the organization's mission of bringing people together to inspire hope, build homes, empower families and develop communities.

Neighbors Make the Difference Day launched in 1991, with a group of KeyBank employees in Alaska who volunteered for service projects. By 1993, KeyBank extended the concept to many of the communities it served, making it an official day of employee volunteerism. Now, Neighbors Make the Difference Day is a hallmark program and leading corporate volunteerism effort in America, showcasing KeyBank's commitment to communities.

Learn more about KeyBank's Neighbors Make the Difference Day

Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on accesswire.com