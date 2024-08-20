Preble Street Receives $300,000 From KeyBank Foundation

Funds will support expansion of Preble Street's Site-Based Housing First programs in Maine

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Preble Street, which has offices in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, ME. has received a three-year, $300,000 grant commitment from KeyBank Foundation to support Preble Street's Site-Based Housing First (SBHF) programs. The funds will help them support the State of Maine's plan to functionally end chronic homelessness for our community's most vulnerable members through the creation of 400 new Housing First units across the state. Specifically, KeyBank's donation will help enable two Preble Street initiatives designed to help Maine meet this ambitious goal: (1) the development of a comprehensive, intensive Site-Based Housing First (SBHF) Training and Technical Assistance program for developers and service providers statewide; and (2) the expansion of the organization's successful, 24-hour social work support services model to a new SBHF program in Portland to serve an additional 30 people experiencing chronic homelessness.

"With this commitment, the KeyBank Foundation shows its support for a simple concept - everyone deserves housing and the support necessary to maintain it," said Preble Street Executive Director Mark Swann. "With the current unsheltered homelessness crisis facing our state and more than 140 people already on the waiting list for existing Site-based Housing First apartments, this funding will allow us to help many other individuals find safety and a place to call home. On behalf of all of us here at Preble Street, we thank the KeyBank Foundation for stepping up to be part of the solution to ending chronic homelessness in Maine."

Preble Street's mission is to provide accessible, barrier-free services to empower people experiencing problems with homelessness, housing, hunger and poverty, and to advocate for solutions to these problems. Founded in 1975, Preble Street responds to urgent social problems through emergency services, long-term solutions, and advocacy that seeks to end homelessness and hunger in Maine. It is the state's largest nonprofit provider of homeless services to youth and adults and is a leader in statewide planning for both populations.

Preble Street currently operates three SBHF programs in Portland: Logan Place, Florence House, and Huston Commons. Combined, these programs provide permanent, supportive, affordable housing to 85 people with complex needs who have experienced chronic homelessness. With the recent passage of the State of Maine's LD 2: An Act to End Chronic Homeless by Creating the Housing First Fund, Preble Street is uniquely positioned to lead the implementation of this plan by replicating and scaling its successful model across the state, providing proven and cost-effective solutions that can functionally end chronic homelessness for so many in Maine.

"KeyBank believes that everyone in our community should have safe, affordable housing and we are committed to providing access to capital and support to neighborhoods and neighbors who have often faced financial barriers," said KeyBank's Maine Market President, Tony DiSotto. "We have been long time supporters of Preble Street and their innovative solutions to tackle chronic homelessness and are pleased to support the expansion of their successful Site-Based Housing First model to help more individuals to achieve stable, permanent homes."

KeyBank Foundation grants are part of a $40 billion commitment for lending and investments across Key's national footprint established in 2017 and supporting affordable housing and community development projects, home, and small business lending in low- and-moderate income communities, and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods.

# # #

Media contacts:

Preble Street: Danielle Smaha, Communications Director | 207-775-0026 | dsmaha@preblestreet.org

KeyBank: Karen Crane, Communications Manager | 203-789-2752 karen_crane@keybank.com

KeyBank leaders present grant to Preble Street. From left: KeyBank Area Retail Leader Meagan Calhoun, Branch Manager Lance Hutchins, KeyBank Maine Market President Tony DiSotto, Preble Street Executive Director, Mark Swann, Executive Director, and VP of Mission Advancement Ali Lovejoy.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on accesswire.com