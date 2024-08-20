Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch nie in der Geschichte der USA waren die Gewinnchancen für diese Aktien größer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
20.08.24
18:17 Uhr
123,80 Euro
+0,45
+0,36 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,70124,2018:31
123,70124,2018:28
ACCESSWIRE
20.08.2024 17:38 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LifeatYUM Spotlight: Meet a Member of Yum! Brands Digital and Technology Legal Team Sara Kamal

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Yum! Brands

We are continuing our LifeatYUM series to share our unrivaled culture and shine a light on our incredible talent.

Introducing Sara Kamal, attorney for Yum!'s Digital and Technology legal team. Sara works alongside the product teams as they provide a suite of technologies for our business and franchisees. Her favorite part of the job is problem-solving for legal considerations across the Yum! ecosystem.

From leading new project initiatives to taking a leadership role in one of our women employee resources groups, Sara tells us that her role at Yum! has grown her professional career in ways she couldn't have imagined.

Listen to this Women in Law podcast where Sara shares legal expertise and how her problem-solving skills led her to Yum!



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.