Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) ("NU E" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol NUE.

NU E Power Corp. is a utility-scale solar developer focused on the development of large-scale solar energy projects. The Company's goal is to accelerate the transition to clean energy by delivering reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable solar solutions to power grids. By 2030, Nu E is committed to developing and constructing 1.2 GW of renewable energy projects that are sustainable, responsible, and affordable.

"Renewable energy sources, including solar, are fundamental to the transition to a more sustainable energy future," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "The CSE is pleased to add NU E to our listings of entrepreneurial clean tech companies."

Christopher "Brock" Stewart, NU E President and CEO, added: "We are excited to have received listing approval and to commence trading on the CSE, an important milestone for the Company. As an early-stage renewable energy company, access to investors and capital is important to our growth and we believe the CSE provides NU E with a vital avenue to new investors and much needed capital".

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220584

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)