

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in JAMA Network Open found a higher-than-expected occurrence of suicidal thoughts among individuals prescribed Novo Nordisk A/S's Ozempic and Wegovy. This elevated risk was particularly notable in patients who were also taking antidepressants.



The study used a global database of suspected adverse drug reactions maintained by the World Health Organization and reported 30,527 adverse drug reactions associated with semaglutide from November 2000 to August 2023. Among these, 107 cases (0.35%) involved reports of suicidal thoughts or self-harm. For liraglutide, there were 162 such reports out of 52,131 (0.31%).



It's essential to note that these findings do not establish a direct link between semaglutide and suicidal thoughts. Georgios Schoretsanitis, a psychiatrist at the University of Zurich and Zucker Hillside Hospital and a co-author of the study, emphasized the importance of evaluating the mental health of patients before initiating treatment with Ozempic or Wegovy. He also stressed the need for close monitoring of individuals with psychiatric conditions who are receiving these medications. Additionally, he called for further clinical trials to investigate the effects of semaglutide on individuals with mental health disorders.



In response to the study, Novo Nordisk stated that independent research and evaluations by regulatory bodies have not established a connection between the use of GLP-1 medications and an increased risk of suicidal thoughts or behaviors. The company pointed to data from extensive clinical trials, including large-scale outcome studies and observational research, to support its stance.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX