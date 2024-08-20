BloomZ Inc. Announces CFO Transition

BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a Japanese audio production and voice actor management company, today announced the appointment of Minoru Muranaga as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective August 20, 2024. Mr. Muranaga will succeed Hideki Sawai, whose resignation was due to personal reasons and not a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company.

Mr. Muranaga has served as the accounting manager of Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, since July 2023. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Muranaga worked as a manager at FORUM8 Co., Ltd., a Japanese software developer and supplier. Mr. Muranaga began his career at Aoyama Audit Corporation Pricewaterhouse and later became the CFO of EC-One Inc., where he oversaw initial public offerings ("IPOs"), fundraising, investor relations, management buyouts, and corporate restructuring, including M&A activities. Mr. Muranaga received his bachelor's degree in social science from Waseda University and is a certified public accountant in Japan.

"On behalf of BloomZ, I am delighted to announce Mr. Muranaga as our new CFO," said Kazusa Aranami, CEO of BloomZ. "Mr. Muranaga brings his profound experience and ability to help execute our long-term growth strategy, with his strong finance background as a certified public accountant in Japan, a former CFO with experiences in corporate restructuring and fundraising activities, and having already been deeply ingrained with the BloomZ story throughout our IPO. I would also like to thank Mr. Sawai for his services to the Company throughout our IPO process."

Mr. Muranaga added, "I am very excited about my new role during a pivotal time for the Company. Having worked closely throughout the IPO process, I look forward to executing our long-term organic growth strategy and inorganic expansion."

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

