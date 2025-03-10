BloomZ Inc. Appoints Ryoshin Nakade as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman of the Board

BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a Japanese audio production, VTuber, entertainment, and voice actor management company, announced the appointment of Ryoshin Nakade as the co-Chief Executive Officer and co-Chairman of the Board, effective March 7, 2025. In this role, Mr. Nakade will serve alongside co-Chief Executive Officer Kazusa Aranami to lead the Company into its next phase of growth.

"On behalf of BloomZ, I am pleased to announce and welcome Ryoshin Nakade as our new co-CEO and co-Chairman of the Board," said BloomZ co-CEO Kazusa Aranami. "While our business grew during fiscal year 2024, we encountered some limitations in fully capitalizing on additional opportunities, due to resource constraints. Welcoming Mr. Nakade is a pivotal step in elevating our C-suite-level experience, as we expect his leadership will support the successful execution of our ongoing initiatives. Mr. Nakade's multidisciplinary background across technology, law, and finance is anticipated to bring us a new perspective and drive BloomZ toward scalable growth."

While severing the Company, Mr. Nakade currently also serves as the Chairman of Tokyo Robot Co., Ltd. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Nakade was a founding member of AURA Lawyer Corporation. Mr. Nakade began his career as a staff member of The Azuma, a Japanese Certified Public Accountant office, and served in numerous leadership roles, including director, general manager, and senior advisor at AIP Securities, Samurai Securities, and IS Securities, respectively. In addition, Mr. Nakade currently holds positions as a representative at Wintech General Research Institute and an Institute of Intelligence and Management Researcher at Japan University of Economics Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Nakade commented: "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this organization alongside Ms. Aranami, whose over decade-long industry experience will continue to be invaluable for BloomZ's growth. I am excited to implement strategies that I believe will fuel expansion and capitalize on new business opportunities across each business segment. My primary focus will be strengthening and advising the management team, pursuing strategic capital raising opportunities, and exploring new business alliances and partnerships. I look forward to working closely with Ms. Aranami and the entire BloomZ team to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

