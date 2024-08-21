Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously, is pleased to announce voting results from the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting") held on August 20, 2024. At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before them. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Management Information Circular") dated July 22, 2024. The Management Information Circular is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Election of Directors

All of the board of director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company. Results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Richard Buzbuzian 99.86% Tony Di Benedetto 99.86% Karen Dunlap 99.86% John Leombruno 99.99% Philip Cortese 99.99% Chris Irwin 99.77%

Other Items of Business

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, KPMG LLP, and the annual approval and confirmation of the company's stock option plan. The results of the votes were as follows:

Item Votes For Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company 99.99% Approval of Stock Option Plan 99.86%

As noted in the Company's press release dated August 15, 2024, the Company will seek the approval of its shareholders for the creation of Sol-Millennium Medical HK Limited and Nature Health Development (Hong Kong) Co., Limited as control persons of the Company at a special shareholder meeting to be held at a later date. The Company will update the market with the details of such meeting at the appropriate time.

About NuGen

NuGen is a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously. The Company is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics. InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

