Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously, is pleased to announce voting results from the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting") held on August 20, 2024. At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before them. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Management Information Circular") dated July 22, 2024. The Management Information Circular is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
Election of Directors
All of the board of director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company. Results of the vote were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Richard Buzbuzian
|99.86%
|Tony Di Benedetto
|99.86%
|Karen Dunlap
|99.86%
|John Leombruno
|99.99%
|Philip Cortese
|99.99%
|Chris Irwin
|99.77%
Other Items of Business
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, KPMG LLP, and the annual approval and confirmation of the company's stock option plan. The results of the votes were as follows:
|Item
|Votes For
|Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company
|99.99%
|Approval of Stock Option Plan
|99.86%
As noted in the Company's press release dated August 15, 2024, the Company will seek the approval of its shareholders for the creation of Sol-Millennium Medical HK Limited and Nature Health Development (Hong Kong) Co., Limited as control persons of the Company at a special shareholder meeting to be held at a later date. The Company will update the market with the details of such meeting at the appropriate time.
About NuGen
NuGen is a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously. The Company is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics. InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.
For further information, please visit:
Websites: www.insujet.com, www.nugenmd.com, www.solm.com, and www.solm.com/insujet/
Instagram: @NuGenMD
Twitter: @NuGenMD
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/
and www.linkedin.com/company/sol-millennium-medical-group/
For further information, please contact:
Tony Di Benedetto
Executive Chairman
(416) 791-9399
tony@nugenmd.com
Ian Heynen
CEO
(416) 560-1019
ian@nugenmd.com
To arrange a media interview with NuGen, please contact:
Morna Gorman
(416) 553-1732
morna@nugenmd.com
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
