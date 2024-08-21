Trane Technologies Announces Partnership With the Carolina Ascent Football Club

Global climate innovator will also serve as presenting partner of the Carolina Ascent Women's Leadership Speaker Series

SWORDS, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today announced its partnership with the Carolina Ascent Football Club, one of the eight inaugural franchises of the United Soccer League's Super League, the newest Division One women's professional soccer league in the United States.

Trane Technologies will serve as presenting partner of the Carolina Ascent Women's Leadership Speaker Series which aims to connect, develop and inspire current and future female leaders across the greater Charlotte area. As presenting partner, Trane Technologies will host several panels featuring female executives who will share their career journey with students and young professionals to help them plan for success in business and life.

"At Trane Technologies, we're committed to creating an uplifting and inclusive culture where everyone feels empowered to be themselves. Carolina Ascent shares these values and that's why we're excited to partner with them as they kick off their inaugural season," said Carrie Ruddy, senior vice president and chief communications and marketing officer, Trane Technologies. "We're particularly enthusiastic about the Women's Leadership Speakers series and the opportunity to inspire the next generation of women leaders."

Maryann Bruce, managing member of investor group Empower HER Fund, LLC, expressed enthusiasm about forming a strategic partnership with Trane Technologies, stating, "Trane Technologies' longstanding commitment to community service and fostering an inclusive culture where representation and empowerment are paramount directly aligned with Carolina Ascent's and Empower Her Fund's mission." Bruce added "that this collaboration will help uplift women in the Carolinas, particularly in soccer, by providing more opportunities, amplifying their voices, and supporting their pursuit of excellence both on and off the field."

Trane Technologies' partnership with Carolina Ascent is its first collaboration with a women's professional sports organization. As a result of the partnership, the Trane Technologies logo is featured on the sleeve of the Carolina Ascent away jersey. The company will also sponsor a "Science of Soccer" feature that will be showcased on the scoreboard during matches and the team's social media channels.

