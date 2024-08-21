Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced their schedule for upcoming investor conferences.

Crexendo will discuss with investors its surge in usage to 5 million users, its consecutive string of GAAP profitable quarters, its top-rated customer service and its award-winning disruptive technology.

UPCOMING CONFERENCES



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 9-11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in NYC

For registration information contact lk@hcwco.com

Lake Street 2024 BIG8 Conference

Sep 12th, 2024, at the Yale Club in NYC

For registration information contact info@lakestreetcm.com

LD Micro 17th Annual Main Event

October 28-30, 2023, Los Angeles, CA

For registration information https://www.ldmicro.com/events

Craig-Hallum Capital Group 15th Annual Alpha Select Conference

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel

For registration information contact ib@craig-hallum.com

6th Annual Needham Virtual Infrastructure, Data Analytics Software, & Cloud Communications Conference

Wednesday November 20, 2024 Virtual

For registration information contact conferences@needhamco.com

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Crexendo's software platform is the third largest, and fastest growing service provider cloud communications software platform in North America, according to Frost & Sullivan, and is growing at nearly twice the rate of the two largest platform providers in the UCaaS industry, thus firmly establishing Crexendo as a top-tier provider on a global stage. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Company Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com