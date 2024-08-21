Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
WKN: A31C30 | ISIN: DE000A31C305 | Ticker-Symbol: M0YN
Xetra
21.08.24
17:35 Uhr
4,780 Euro
-2,200
-31,52 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MYNARIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYNARIC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5204,62019:06
4,5204,62019:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIGBEAR.AI
BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS INC1,550+29,17 %
BIO-PATH HOLDINGS INC1,350-4,93 %
MYNARIC AG4,780-31,52 %
REVELATION BIOSCIENCES INC2,260+117,31 %
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING INC5,060+71,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.