Delisting of Securities of Blue Star Foods Corp.; Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.; Evergreen Corporation; Fresh2 Group Limited; Coliseum Acquisition Corp.; The Real Good Food Company, Inc.; Mynaric AG; byNordic Acquisition Corporation; ...

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Blue Star Foods Corp. Blue Star Foods Corp.'s stock was suspended on December 20, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.'s stock was suspended on December 20, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of Fresh2 Group Limited. Fresh2 Group Limited's stock was suspended on December 24, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, Warrants, and Units of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Coliseum Acquisition Corp.'s securities were suspended on December 27, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. The Real Good Food Company, Inc.'s stock was suspended on January 7, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants of MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited. MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited's securities were suspended on January 10, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.'s securities were suspended on January 15, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of SPI Energy Co, Ltd. SPI Energy Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shares were suspended on January 15, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, Warrants, and Units of Evergreen Corporation. Evergreen Corporation's securities were suspended on February 13, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depository Shares of Mynaric AG. Mynaric AG's security was suspended on February 18, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock, Warrants, and Units of byNordic Acquisition Corporation. byNordic Acquisition Corporation's securities were suspended on February 18, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Avinger, Inc. Avinger, Inc.'s stock was suspended on February 18, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.