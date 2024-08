MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF.PK), a provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, Thursday reported revenue of 793.6 million euros for the second quarter, 21.2 percent higher than 655 million euros in the same quarter a year ago.



Revenue for the Ticketing segment rose 28.5 percent year-on-year to 175.2 million euros, while for the Live Entertainment segment revenue grew 19.7 percent to 631.1 million euros.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA increased 23.3 percent to 110 million euros from 89.2 million euros last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News