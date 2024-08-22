Das Instrument J57 AU0000136046 BASTION MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.08.2024

The instrument J57 AU0000136046 BASTION MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.08.2024



Das Instrument EBZ BMG2109G1033 CHINA GAS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.08.2024

The instrument EBZ BMG2109G1033 CHINA GAS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.08.2024



Das Instrument 50S IL0010830961 SUPERCOM LTD. IS 50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.08.2024

The instrument 50S IL0010830961 SUPERCOM LTD. IS 50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.08.2024



Das Instrument EN9 SE0003943620 ENZYMATICA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.08.2024

The instrument EN9 SE0003943620 ENZYMATICA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.08.2024

