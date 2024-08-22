Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
WKN: A2H5GS | ISIN: SE0010323311
Tradegate
22.08.24
09:50 Uhr
14,220 Euro
+0,650
+4,79 %
14,31014,40010:33
22.08.2024 09:00 Uhr
Regarding rumors of an imminent approval of lecanemab in Great Britain: BioArctic

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- British media are reporting on the imminent approval of lecanemab in Great Britain. BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: BIOA B) has currently not been informed that the relevant authorities have made a decision and cannot therefore comment on these rumors. The company will update the market if new information becomes available.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons below, on August 22, 2024, at 08.34 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IR
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/regarding-rumors-of-an-imminent-approval-of-lecanemab-in-great-britain,c4027253

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4027253/2956589.pdf

Regarding rumors of an imminent approval of lecanemab in Great Britain

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/regarding-rumors-of-an-imminent-approval-of-lecanemab-in-great-britain-bioarctic-302228385.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
