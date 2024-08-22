Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.:

Iute Group reports unaudited results for 6M/2024

Evolution to quality also gaining momentum in quantitySTRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

- Longer maturities and stronger customers are having an increasing effect in offsetting falling effective annual interest rates and rising interest costs as a result of growth.

- Number of active customers at 268 thousand (31 Dec. 2023: 274 thousand) with revenue per customer (LTM) up to 369 EUR (6M/2023: 338 EUR).

- Total number of customers up to 1,1 million (31 Dec. 2023: 1,05 million).

- Group consolidated balance sheet up 5,5% to 396,5 million EUR and equity up 8,8% to 69,4 million EUR as of 30 June 2024.

- Increasing use of MyIute app - 993 thousand downloads as of 30 June 2024 (31 Dec. 2023: 813 thousand).

- Wallet services and digital insurance brokerage continue to grow significantly faster than lending business - further acceleration expected.

In July 2024, Fitch Ratings (Fitch) assigned a B- (Stable Outlook) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and a B- Senior Secured Debt Rating for EUR Bond 2021/2026.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Loan payouts at already high levels showing further increased by 38,0% to 184,6 million EUR (6M/2023: 133,8 million EUR).

- Number of loans signed with 167 thousand at prior-year level (6M/2023: 168 thousand).

- Cost of risk, expressed as net impairment charges to average gross loan portfolio, decreased to 9,0% (6M 2023: 11,0%), underlying trajectory to improvement of customer quality

- Gross loan portfolio up 13,0% to 284,7 million EUR (31 Dec. 2023: 252,0 million EUR) of which principal amount of loans increased 14,1% to 264,9 million EUR (31 Dec. 2023: 232,2 million EUR).

- Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI30) at 86,4% (6M/2023: 88,1%), as a result of still below-average Situation in Bulgaria.

- Net loan portfolio up 14,4% to 265,7 million EUR (31 Dec. 2023: 232,2 million EUR).

- 77 cardless ATMs operational (31 Dec. 2023: 75 ATMs).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Interest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...