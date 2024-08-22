Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Interim Report Q2 2024

SECOND QUARTER IN BRIEF

Start of enrollment to the clinical phase I biodistribution study with laquinimod eye drops (April 3)

Active Biotech acquired exclusive rights to patents of tasquinimod in combination therapy in multiple myeloma (May 22)

Clinical activity and safety of naptumomab and docetaxel in non-small cell lung cancer were presented at ASCO 2024 (May 28)

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Active Biotech entered agreement for a clinical study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (July 1)

Active Biotech provided an update on the clinical phase Ib/IIa study with tasquinimod in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (July 15)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

SEK M Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Full-year

2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 Net sales - - - - - Operating profit/loss -10.7 -11.3 -21.4 -23.1 -46.5 Profit/loss after tax -10.6 -11.2 -21.1 -22.7 -45.8 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.03 -0.04 -0.06 -0.09 -0.17 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)



13.9 15.7 36.2

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio, of which tasquinimod and laquinimod are wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators with a mode of action that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function. The projects are in clinical development for hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies are being prepared. Also ongoing is a clinical Phase Ib/IIa study in multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is in clinical development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation is ongoing to support phase II development together with a partner. The third pipeline project is naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, which is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

