PVA TePla's (PVA's) Q224 results were strong and management reiterated its FY24 guidance and FY25 outlook of moderate growth, despite a weak order intake. The outlook is based on the expectation of increased order momentum in Q4, especially for metrology. PVA has resolved the issue of replacing at short notice two supervisory board members. Two new board members will be up for election at PVA's AGM on 30 August. Although the company's share price has appreciated from its recent lows of c €13 (from c €20 earlier this year), there is no meaningful recovery yet. With FY24 and FY25 estimates unchanged, this implies much lower multiples compared to our initiation report in May.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...