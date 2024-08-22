Anzeige
WKN: A3DSSN | ISIN: US98985Y1082
Frankfurt
22.08.24
09:59 Uhr
9,850 Euro
+0,200
+2,07 %
Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 4 at 8:45 am Eastern Time (ET) in Boston, MA.
  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 5 at 7:00 am ET in New York, NY.
  • H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 10 at 11:00 am ET in New York, NY.
  • 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 18 at 3:05 pm ET in New York, NY.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.and follow @ZymeworksIncon X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar
Director, Investor Relations

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
