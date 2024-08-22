Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 4 at 8:45 am Eastern Time (ET) in Boston, MA.

Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 5 at 7:00 am ET in New York, NY.

H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 10 at 11:00 am ET in New York, NY.

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 18 at 3:05 pm ET in New York, NY.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.

