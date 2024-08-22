

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corporation (SYK), a medical technology company, on Thursday announced a deal to buy Vertos Medical Inc., a privately held provider of a minimally invasive solution for treating chronic lower back pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis.



The financial terms of the transaction are not known.



Andy Pierce, Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, Stryker, said: 'This acquisition strengthens our minimally invasive pain management portfolio with differentiated treatments and expands our reach across ambulatory surgery centers.'



Lumbar spinal stenosis affects millions of people globally and is a major cause of pain and disability.



Vertos Medical's mild procedure provides a solution for pain relief and may improve mobility without the need for major surgery.



