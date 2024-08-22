Stemtech Corporation: Stemtech Expands Into The $303 Billion Pet Health Care Market With Launch Of Stempets

Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB;STEK), a leader in the development and distribution of stemceutical products for humans offered since 2005, is proud to announce an exciting new product line into the pet health care industry with the launch of "StemPets." This revolutionary product is designed to provide substantial health benefits to dogs, cats, and other beloved pets, tapping into the $303 billion pet health care market.

Recognizing the profound love humans hold for their pets and the significant expenses they incur to keep them healthy, Stemtech has developed StemPets. This natural stemceutical product promises to offer amazing health benefits to pets as our human products have provided for nearly two decades.

"We are thrilled to introduce StemPets to the market," said Charles S. Arnold", Chairman & CEO of Stemtech. He goes on to say that "pet owners go to great lengths to ensure the well-being of their animals, and StemPets offers a natural solution that supports their health. Our product is not only beneficial for pet health, but is also appealing to them, as animals find the natural flavor pleasant without the need for artificial flavoring. My eight-year-old dog Plato has more energy and vitality since taking StemPets."

John W. Meyer, President & COO states "the new StemPets product with the active ingredient being cashew nut-shell oil, or Anacardic Acid, (an ingredient listed in the AAFCO - Association of American Feed Control Officials) combined with our special ingredients for stem cell nutrition formula create tremendous health benefits for our furry friends. This product will support the body's ability to repair and regenerate organs, support the immune system and improves joint health. Further, it is non-GMO, containing no salt, artificial colors, gluten, flavors or sweeteners, soy or wheat. It increases the number of circulating stem cells, just like our other great products for humans. StemPets supports anti-aging and will revitalize pets, keeping them healthy with more longevity".

Global Market Enterprise LTD, the owner of proprietary technology, represented by Mr. Steve Tollman, and the provider of the uniquely extracted and processed, naturally occurring Anacardic Acid, Cardol and Cardanol, in Cashew Nut shells says "the Stemtech formula containing our proprietary ingredient concentrated Anacardic Acid, Cardol (CD) and Cardanol (CDN) that is further processed to resist the stomach acid of dogs and cats to be efficiently and effectively absorbed in the intestines, key to delivering the antioxidant, anti-inflammation supplement to improve gut health in general, resulting in better nutrition absorption and animal calmness. Each grain of product is coated with a special process so that the stomach acid does not break down the long chain of fatty acid combination so it can have a maximum impact in the intestines".

Stemtech has negotiated an exclusive distribution agreement for StemPets, ensuring that this novel product will be available through our established channels. Over the past year, we have tested StemPets with a variety of pet owners, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding its natural taste and health benefits.

This expansion into the pet health care industry also presents a significant opportunity for younger distributors of our products, including Gen X individuals under 40 who may not yet prioritize human stem cell health but are enthusiastic about superior health products for their pets. Stemtech's dedication to scientific innovation and health continues with the introduction of StemPets, marking a new chapter in our mission to improve lives, both human and animal.

Since its inception, Stemtech has delivered over $600 million worth of nutraceutical products to consumers, benefiting countless individuals with our pioneering stem cell nutrition technology. Our patented products, known for their ability to naturally stimulate the release of the body's own stem cells, have had less than a 2% return rate, even with a 100% money-back guarantee. These products help slow down the aging process and aid in natural body repair, particularly crucial as the release of stem cells diminishes as we get older.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTC: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral and skin care products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on July16, 2024. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

Investor Relations:

Gabriel Rodriguez

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com

Phone: +1 623-261-9046

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com