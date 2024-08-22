Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
Frankfurt
22.08.24
08:01 Uhr
0,970 Euro
+0,002
+0,21 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2024 15:42 Uhr
Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo Group AB covering 6 months of 2024

Over 6 months of 2024, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 104.3 million. It is by EUR 1.1 million more than over respective period of 2023.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 11.9 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 5.3 million less than in the same period in 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2023, decreased by EUR 5.4 million and reached EUR 16.7 million.

The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2024 2023 Change
Revenue 104.3 103.2 1%
EBITDA* 16.7 22.0 (24%)
Profit before tax (EBT) 11.9 17.2 (31%)

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 18 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 6 months of 2024 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01


