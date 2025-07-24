Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025
WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030
München
24.07.25 | 08:02
1,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 08:36 Uhr
51 Leser
Grigeo Group AB invests more than EUR 106 million in expansion of hygiene paper business

Grigeo Group AB announces that it has decided to invest more than EUR 106 million in expanding its tissue paper production capacity in Lithuania and Poland.

The project involves the installation of a new generation double-width paper machine to increase annual production capacity up to 140 thousand tons, the installation of two automated paper base conversion lines in Lithuania, and the installation of one automated paper base conversion line in Poland.

Over EUR 97 million will be invested in the modernization and expansion of Grigeo Tissue's UAB production facilities in Grigiškes, and EUR 9 million will be invested in the expansion of the Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o.'s production facilities in Poland. The investment loan of EUR 55.2 million for business development in Lithuania was provided by SEB bank AB, while Santander Bank Polska provided EUR 6.5 million in investment financing in Poland. EUR 44.3 million will be invested by Grigeo Group AB.

Once the project is implemented, it is planned to create up to 80 new jobs in Lithuania and Poland.

It is the largest investment project in the history of the Grigeo Group AB.

Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
