23.08.2024 07:19 Uhr
Lars Jönsson leaves as CFO at New Wave Group AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lars Jönsson chooses on his own initiative to leave his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at New Wave Group. Lars has been CFO of New Wave Group since 2007 and will remain in his role until February 28, 2025.

The recruitment process of a new CFO will now begin.

Gothenburg on 23 August 2024

For further information, please contact:
CEO and Group CEO
 Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 (0) 31 712 89 01
Email: [email protected]

1st Senior Vice President
Göran Härstedt
Phone: +46 (0) 703 62 56 11
Email: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 7.00 a.m. CET on August 23 rd, 2024.

