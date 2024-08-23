

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Public Ltd. Co. (VOD) and 1&1 AG (1U1.DE) launched their national roaming partnership on Friday to optimally utilize their networks and expand the customer base in Germany.



Under the agreement, new 1&1 customers will be able to access Vodafone's mobile network alongside 1&1's network with their smartphones, starting August 29. Existing customers will also gain access to the combined networks soon.



Additionally, 1&1 will source all national roaming services from Vodafone.



Currently, Vodafone's stock is trading at $9.75, up 1.99 percent on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News