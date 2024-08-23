Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088
Tradegate
23.08.24
15:39 Uhr
15,008 Euro
+0,222
+1,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2024 20:50 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank's "Money, Me and Key" Program Delivers Financial Empowerment Opportunities for Community Members

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / KeyBank has partnered with Shiloh Baptist Church in Cleveland's Central neighborhood to host in-person group financial education sessions as well as one-on-one Financial Wellness Reviews.

The 15-minute Financial Wellness Reviews are designed for individuals to meet with an experienced banker to understand where their finances stand and chart a path to reaching financial goals. Whether you're looking to build credit, save for a major purchase, or simply improve your financial health, Key's bankers are here to help.

Money, Me & Key invites all people within our communities to take control of their money and put it to work to support the lives they want to live. These in-person hour-long sessions will dive deep into topics including debt management, mortgage modifications, home equity lines of credit, identity theft, retirement and estate planning.

All events will take place at Shiloh Baptist Church, 5500 Scovill Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44104.

Money, Me & Key workshops will be held from 12:30PM to 1:30PM on Sunday, September 8, Sunday, September 22, Sunday, September 29, and Sunday, October 6. To register for these in-person workshops, click here.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC. © 2024 KeyCorp® All Rights Reserved.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
