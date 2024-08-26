Anzeige
Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2024 09:00 Uhr
99 Leser
cBrain A/S: cBrain continues to win market shares in Denmark

Press Release no. 08/2024

cBrain continues to win market shares in Denmark

Copenhagen, August 26, 2024

cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is pleased to announce an agreement with The National Research Centre for the Working Environment (NFA) to implement F2 as their digital platform.

NFA is an independent public sector research institution under the Danish Ministry of Employment and the largest research institution in the field of occupational health and safety (the working environment) in Denmark. By providing high international quality research-based knowledge that can be used by workplaces, the authorities and other actors, NFA supports the development of a good working environment.

With NFA, cBrain now delivers F2 for the Danish Ministry of Employment as well as all agencies under the ministry. This includes the Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment (STAR), the Danish Working Environment Authority (WEA) and now also The National Research Centre for the Working Environment (NFA).

Similar to the Danish Ministry of Employment, cBrain delivers F2 for all agencies and departments under the Ministry of Immigration and integration, the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, the Ministry of Higher Education and Science, the Danish Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister's Office.

With the F2 Digital platform, cBrain continues to win market shares and consolidate its position at the Danish home market. The strong Danish market position supports the export of F2 and cBrains ambition being a leading supplier of COTS (Commercial-of-the-shelf) for government software.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO






Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973


