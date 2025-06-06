Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDT8 | ISIN: DK0060030286 | Ticker-Symbol: C6F
Tradegate
06.06.25 | 10:45
23,400 Euro
+5,88 % +1,300
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CBRAIN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBRAIN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,40023,60011:55
23,45023,60011:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2025 09:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

cBrain A/S: Kenyan government has revealed plans to adopt the Danish F2 platform

Press Release no. 03/2025

Kenyan government has revealed plans to adopt the Danish F2 platform

Copenhagen, June 6, 2025

cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is pleased to share that the Kenyan Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy has revealed plans to roll out the F2 digital platform across all government departments, thereby transitioning into paperless working environments.

The plans were shared with Kenyan media by Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo on June 4, following a high-level meeting with the Danish Ambassador to Kenya, Stephan Schønemann. The project is being implemented with support from the Danish government, and cBrain is proud to contribute its technology to this strategic collaboration.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the new digital platform will be fundamental in reinforcing transparency and accountability in the Kenyan public service. "To ensure efficient service delivery, the government requires clear processes and decision-making that can be traced, transparent, accountable, and timely. This is fundamental to ensure every action is fully auditable," he told the media.

This comes two months after the Cabinet Secretary told the media that the Ministry was piloting a paperless system, aiming to eliminate bureaucracies that slow down service delivery.

F2 is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) digital platform designed specifically for government use, developed in close collaboration with the Danish government. F2 serves as the digital backbone for Denmark's central administration and is actively used by the Danish ministries and more than 75 Danish government organizations.

Internationally, the F2 COTS for government platform has been deployed by government authorities across five continents. Purpose-built to support public sector workflows, compliance, and documentation needs, F2 enables fast, scalable, and legally compliant digital operations across the public sector.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.