United Kingdom-headquartered Aggreko has introduce two new mid-sized battery storage solutions - 250 kW/575 kWh and 500 kW/250 kWh, looking to meet a variety of on and off-grid applications. From ESS News ggreko has unveiled the latest additions to its battery energy storage offering, specifically designed for on and off-grid applications in the North American market. The 250 kW/575 kWh and 500 kW/250 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) systems are plug-and-play solutions, which can be operated in island mode or used in hybrid power stations for any number of commercial and industrial applications. ...

