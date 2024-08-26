Anzeige
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
26.08.24
12:36 Uhr
121,35 Euro
+0,30
+0,25 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,30121,8516:08
Yum! Brands: Yum! and Evolve502 Empower Kentucky Students With Tuition-Free College

Yum! Brands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Yum!'s Unlocking Opportunity Initiative has partnered with Evolve502 to provide tuition-free education and career readiness opportunities for Kentucky's teens. Watch the video to learn more about how Yum! and Evolve502 are transforming lives and paving the way for a brighter future.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
