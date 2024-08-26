Yum! Brands: Yum! and Evolve502 Empower Kentucky Students With Tuition-Free College

Yum! Brands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Yum!'s Unlocking Opportunity Initiative has partnered with Evolve502 to provide tuition-free education and career readiness opportunities for Kentucky's teens. Watch the video to learn more about how Yum! and Evolve502 are transforming lives and paving the way for a brighter future.

