RDE, Inc. Appoints Steve Handy as Chief Financial Officer

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (Nasdaq: RSTN) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, Restaurant.com and CardCash.com, with a focus on incentives and rewards in retail, dining, and entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Handy as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Handy brings over two decades of extensive financial leadership experience to the Company with a proven track record in guiding companies through significant growth phases, public offerings, and operational transformations. He joins RDE from Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC), where he played a pivotal role as Chief Financial Officer in its successful Initial Public Offering (IPO), and its realized accelerated revenue growth of over 700% in the first half of 2024 compared to 2023. Mr. Handy attended numerous investor conferences, and established controls and procedures to facilitate the company's transition from a private to a public entity, including the implementation of Oracle's NetSuite ERP System.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the RDE leadership team. His deep expertise in financial management, particularly within the public markets, combined with his strong operational background, will be instrumental as we continue to execute on our growth strategy. Steve's track record of driving financial performance and implementing strategic initiatives will be invaluable as we enhance our digital platforms and expand our footprint in the incentives and rewards space."

Steve Handy, Chief Financial Officer of RDE, Inc., stated, "I am extremely excited to join RDE, Inc. at this time of inflection, given their recent uplist to Nasdaq earlier this month. I look forward to working with the Board, management, employees and shareholders in building shareholder value."

Before his tenure at Sacks Parente Golf, Mr. Handy served as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Operations at Opti-Harvest, Inc., an agriculture innovation company, where he oversaw financial strategy and operational management. His earlier experience includes his role as Chief Financial Officer of Tix Corporation, a former publicly traded entertainment ticketing company, where he led financial operations from March 2010 to May 2021. Mr. Handy's extensive experience also includes senior financial roles including Chief Financial Officer at SM&A, a former NASDAQ-listed professional services firm, and Dot Hill Systems, a former publicly traded technology manufacturer, where he managed operations in Europe.

Mr. Handy began his career as a Senior Auditor for Deloitte & Touche LLP. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from California State University, San Marcos, and is a Certified Public Accountant in California.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences. Its Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand and CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks. CardCash.com is renowned for its leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com and www.cardcash.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

