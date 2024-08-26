MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI Announces Robert Nadolny as New Vice President - Controller

Important milestone towards improving financial reporting, internal controls and operational procedures

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI), a pioneer in AI-powered industrial condition-based maintenance and process control solutions, announced the appointment of Robert Nadolny as its new Vice President - Controller.

At MSAI Mr. Nadolny will have day-to-day responsibility for accounting, internal controls, and financial reporting, in each case reporting to Peter Baird, the Company's Chief Financial and Accounting Officer. At a strategic level, Robert will assist Mr. Baird and the rest of the executive team with financial budgeting, capital allocation priorities, and sustaining progress towards the Company's long-term growth objectives.

Robert comes to MSAI with 13 years of experience working in assurance services at EY, where he was responsible for leading audits and financial reviews for companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to Fortune 50 multinational clients. He also collaborated with client and advisor teams to develop effective and accurate financial reporting systems and to deploy sophisticated forecasting techniques. Robert is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, where he received his B.B.A. and M.P.A. in Accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Texas and California.

David Gow, MultiSensor AI's Chair, commented: "We are excited to have Robert join our team. He brings great depth of professional experience from EY and has the capacity to develop into a great all-around finance professional. His presence strengthens our management team and helps propel us toward our accomplishing our strategic initiatives."

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI provides turnkey condition-based maintenance and process control solutions, which combine cutting edge imaging and sensing technologies with AI-powered enterprise software. Powered by AWS, MSAI's software leverages a continuous stream of data from thermal imaging, visible imaging, acoustic imaging, vibration sensing, and laser sensing devices to provide comprehensive, real-time condition monitoring for a customer's critical assets, processes, and manufactured outputs. This full-stack solution measures heat, vision, vibration, and gas in the surrounding environment, helping companies gain predictive insights to better manage their asset reliability and manufacturing processes. MSAI Cloud and MSAI Edge software solutions are deployed by customers to protect critical assets across a wide range of industries including distribution & logistics, manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company management's expectations regarding its financial outlook, strategic priorities and objectives, future plans, business prospects and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 14, 2024 and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

