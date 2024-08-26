Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 août/August 2024) - The common shares of EagleOne Metals Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

EagleOne is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Magusi West gold property (the "Property"), which is located approximately 39 kilometres northwest of the City of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec and consists of 11 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 563.35 hectares.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'EagleOne Metals Corporation ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

EagleOne est engagé dans l'identification, l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de projets miniers. La Société détient l'option exclusive d'acquérir une participation de 100 %, sujette à une redevance nette de fonderie de 2 %, dans la propriété aurifère Magusi Ouest (la « Propriété »), située à environ 39 kilomètres au nord-ouest de la Ville de Rouyn-Noranda. , Québec et comprend 11 claims miniers contigus non brevetés couvrant environ 563,35 hectares.

Issuer/Émetteur: EagleOne Metals Corporation Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): EAGL Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 9 743 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 5 770 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 27004R 10 9 ISIN: CA 27004R 10 9 1 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 27 août/August 2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 septembre/September Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for EAGL. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)