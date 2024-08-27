Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF FARON PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION

NOTICE 27 AUGUST 2024 SHARES The shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. were given observation status on 19 February 2024 on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (g)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (g): "there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position". The grounds on which the shares were given observation status no longer exist. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260