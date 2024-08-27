Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Diese Chance ergreifen: Wiederbelebung einer Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD
WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
27.08.24
08:23 Uhr
2,320 Euro
+0,295
+14,57 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.08.2024 08:34 Uhr
81 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF FARON PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION

NOTICE 27 AUGUST 2024 SHARES

The shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. were given observation status on 19
February 2024 on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook
(rule 6.3.1 article (g)). 

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (g): "there is a
material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position". 

The grounds on which the shares were given observation status no longer exist.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
