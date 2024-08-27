Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.: Cheech & Chong Are Back in Smoke in California

The iconic duo are bringing their legendary cannabis brand back to where it all began in an exclusive partnership with SuLo Distro.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Cheech & Chong, pioneers of the cannabis revolution, are thrilled to announce the celebrated return of their cannabis products to California-the very place where they became cultural icons. In partnership with SuLo Distro, this homecoming is marked by the launch of the 'Legends Line,' a groundbreaking product series that invites consumers to choose their perfect experience: get "Cheeched" for vibrancy or "Chonged" for relaxation.

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. Returns to California with SuLo Distro





"California is our home, where it all began, and it just feels right to have our brand here," said Cheech Marin, Co-Founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company. "We wanted to come back with something special for the community here-something that truly celebrates the history and spirit we remember when we think about the old days."

The 'Legends Line' offers Californian adult-use recreational and medical customers a choice in how they experience the Cheech & ChongTM world. The line includes specially crafted gummies and vape products, channeling the iconic chill and playful essence that define Cheech & Chong. Whether it's feeling "Cheeched" with the lively, sativa-leaning effects offering a more vibrant and active experience, or getting "Chonged" with an indica-inspired blend for relaxation and calm, the Legends Line offers a customized approach to your cannabis journey.

Tommy Chong, Co-Founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, added, "Bringing the brand back to California with SuLo Distro isn't just a launch-it's a homecoming. We're rolling out products that capture our love for this plant and this community. Whether you want to be Cheeched or Chonged, we've got just the thing for you."

Each 'Cheeched' and 'Chonged' gummy contains 10mg of THC, crafted to deliver precision dosing and consistent effects tailored to either a vibrant or relaxing experience. The 'Cheeched' gummies come in a lively Blood Orange flavor, enhancing the more energetic and stimulating effects of added CBC and CBG, while the 'Chonged' gummies offer a soothing Watermelon flavor with added effects of CBD and CBN, perfect for unwinding and relaxation.

The Legends Line extends beyond gummies to include 1g disposable vapes, which come in 'Cheeched' and 'Chonged' experiences. 'Cheeched' vapes mix CBC, CBG, and distillate to promote a more energetic effect, while 'Chonged' vapes blend CBN, CBD, and THC distillate for soothing relaxation. Each of the vapes comes with their own cannabis-derived terpene infusion, specific to the 'Cheeched' and 'Chonged' experiences.

As Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company reclaims its roots in the California market, they do so with the support of SuLo Distro, a leader in cannabis excellence. Shreyas Balakrishnan, CEO at SuLo Distro, expressed, "Partnering with Cheech & Chong to bring their brand back to California is an honor. Their legacy paved the way for our industry, and together, we're setting new standards in cannabis innovation and experience."

Brandon Harshbarger, President of Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Co., added, "Launching our Legends Line in California, the brand's home state, was a natural choice, but it's just one part of the broad range of Cheech & Chong products now available to Californians. Our mission is to deliver not only legendary experiences but also unparalleled quality and variety across our entire product catalog."

This return is not just about products; it's a celebration of cannabis culture coming full circle in the state that started it all.

For more information about where to find Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Co. products in California and to discover the all-new 'Legends Line,' visit CheechandChong.com.

If you are interested in carrying Cheech & Chong's products at your licensed California retailer, please contact sales@sulodistro.com

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, cannabis is more than just a plant - it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today.

cheechandchong.com

About SuLo Distro

Founded in 2017, SuLo Distro is a full-service cannabis distributor serving the entire state of California. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering the highest freshness and quality standards for the brands we represent. We prioritize building personal relationships to drive business success. Our highly trained sales and brand activation teams offer our brand and retail partners full-service support. Our diverse portfolio includes top-tier cannabis brands such as Mary Jones, Dank Vapes, Blaze Mota, and more. In partnership with DeltaBev (cannabis manufacturing) and ILLA Canna (cultivation facility and retail), SuLo provides efficient and comprehensive supply chain solutions, supporting and expanding cannabis brands throughout California.

www.sulodistro.com

Cheech & Chong is a trademark licensed to Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

Contact Information

Brooke Mangum

CMO, Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.

brooke@cheechandchong.com

SOURCE: Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

View the original press release on newswire.com.