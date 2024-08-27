Entergy Corporation: Bill Management Tools and Events Help Entergy Texas Customers Keep Cool and Save Money This Summer

The company offers resources to help customers monitor energy use, manage bills and find financial assistance

The past two summers have brought record-level temperatures to Southeast Texas, which led to higher-than-usual electricity usage and higher costs on monthly bills. Entergy Texas is committed to helping our customers stay cool and save money this summer with bill management tools and customer assistance events.

Entergy's newly launched online Bill Toolkit is a one-stop shop that connects customers to bill management, energy efficiency and financial assistance resources. This new resource helps our customers explore simple ways to lower electricity use and costs.

"With the heat index in Southeast Texas continuously reaching above 100 degrees this summer, we understand that many of our customers are using more power to stay cool, often for extended periods of time" said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service at Entergy Texas. "Since cooling and heating costs can account for more than 50% of an average customer's monthly electric bill, we created our Bill Toolkit as a resource to make it easier for customers to effectively manage energy usage and offer assistance to those who need a little extra financial help."

Track your energy use

Bill management tools like myAdvisor empower our customers to set electricity usage alerts and monitor how much energy they use each day. Tracking electricity use over time can help customers identify habits that contribute to higher use and budget their monthly expenses. With the myAdvisor dashboard, customers have access to usage and cost details, bill history, bill projections, analyzer tools and more.

Manage your bills your way

Entergy Texas offers several flexible payment options so customers can choose when, where and how they receive their bills.

Pick-A-Date allows customers to pay their bills when it works best for them.

Level Billing allows customers to "level out" seasonal energy use fluctuations, making their bills more consistent every month.

PaperFREE billing allows customers to get their bills emailed as soon as they post and instant access to two years of billing history.

AutoPay allows customers to avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having bills automatically deduct from their bank accounts.

Customers interested in deferred payment arrangements or payment extensions are encouraged to visit our mobile app or myEntergy to see if they automatically qualify. For additional payment options, customers can call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) and follow our automated response system billing and payment menu.

Customer assistance events

Entergy Texas recently hosted a series of measures through its annual Beat the Heat program, which focuses on helping low-income customers and communities stay cool and pay their bills. In June of this year, the company donated 2,000 box fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, an increase from the 1,300 box fans distributed in 2023. Additionally, the company organized energy efficiency neighborhood sweeps events that offered complimentary A/C tune-ups and energy efficiency upgrades to residents in the Port Arthur and Navasota areas of our service territory.

Find financial assistance

Entergy Texas partners with local and state organizations to connect qualifying customers with financial assistance including:

The Power to Care program provides emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Single Stop makes it easy for customers to quickly and confidentially check their eligibility for federal, state and local financial assistance.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides financial assistance for energy bills and other energy-related expenses.

For more ways to save energy and money, customers can visit BillToolkit.entergy.com.

Beat the Heat fan distribution at the United Board of Missions in Port Arthur

