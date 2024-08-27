Nextech3D.ai Launches Key New Features For its Generative AI Powered 2D-3D Model Platform

Company is Positioned for growth with its Patented 2D-3D Generative AI Powered 3D Modeling Platform

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading generative AI-powered 3D technology company and a certified 3D Content provider for Amazon is pleased to announce key new features for its gen AI powered Aritize3D platform that enhance product experiences and make it easier for customers to visualize 3D models. The launch of these new platform features, are designed to enhance the shopping experience for its customers and their end users. The company, a leader in generative AI-powered 3D technology for e-commerce, is continuing to innovate and expand it's platform and 3D modeling solutions

Key updates include:

Dimension View for 3D Models : Users can now view the dimensions of 3D models directly within the platform, providing critical information for better purchasing and design decisions.

Customizable QR Codes : Customers can create branded QR codes for their 3D models, enhancing brand visibility across marketing materials, physical stores, and online platforms.

Integration with Multiple 3D Model Viewers: The platform now supports three different 3D model viewers, offering flexibility to meet diverse customer needs.

Nextech3D.ai also highlights its capabilities in AI-driven 3D texturing, 2D photo renders from 3D models, and compliance with Amazon's standards for 3D models, making it a valuable partner for e-commerce brands and Amazon sellers looking to enhance their product listings.

Introducing Dimension View for 3D Models: Empowering Informed Decisions

Nextech3D.ai is proud to introduce the ability to view the dimensions of 3D models directly within our platform viewer. This feature allows customers to access critical information at a glance, enabling them to make more informed purchasing and design decisions. By providing this level of detail, we are enhancing the user experience and helping our clients deliver unparalleled value to their customers.

Customize Your QR Codes: Amplify Your Brand Identity

In today's highly competitive landscape, brand recognition is more important than ever. With our new customizable QR codes, Nextech3D.ai customers can now create QR codes for their 3D models that reflect their unique brand identity. Choose from a range of custom colors and backgrounds to ensure that your QR codes stand out across all marketing materials, physical stores, and online platforms. This feature not only enhances brand visibility but also strengthens the connection between your digital and physical presence.

Seamless Integration with Multiple 3D Model Viewers: Optimized for Every Customer Need

Understanding that every customer has unique requirements, Nextech3D.ai has integrated with three types of 3D model viewers, ensuring the best possible experience on any website. This versatility guarantees that our customers can choose the viewer that best aligns with their specific needs, providing a seamless and engaging experience for their users. Whether for e-commerce, design, or interactive marketing, our platform adapts to deliver exceptional results.

Key Features of Nextech3D.ai's 3D-Platform Offering:

Seamless 3D Model Creation: Bring your 2D and CAD files to our platform, and Nextech3d.ai will build accurate 3D models at scale.

AI-Driven 3D Texturing: Enhance 3D models with realistic textures using text prompt or from an Image and apply textures to your 3D models.

2D Photo Renders from 3D Models: Generate high-quality 2D images from 3D models for versatile use. Increased ROI from your 3D models, no more costly photoshoots.

Compliance and Publishing: Provide your existing 3D models, and we ensure they meet Amazon's standards and publish them to your Amazon product pages.

Nextech3D.ai is excited to bring these innovative solutions to e-commerce brands and Amazon sellers, helping them leverage the power of 3D and AR to enhance their product listings on Amazon.

For sales contact: mady.wynsma@nextechar.com

Popular categories for 3D models in Amazon's stores include : - Home, - Garden & Tools - Home Decor - Furniture - Kitchen & Dining - Bed & Bath, - Garden & Outdoor - Home Improvement - Handbags

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Nextech3D.ai Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for manufacturers with CAD files and for E-COMMERCE merchants. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology.

