Whole Foods Market Foundation: Amazon Fresh Donates $250,000 To Support the Whole Kids Garden Grant Program

Funds 83 edible learning spaces for more than 50,000 students

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Whole Kids, a Whole Foods Market Foundation project focused on improving children's health and wellness through their nutrition, announced today that Amazon Fresh is supporting the Whole Kids Garden Grant program with a $250,000 donation, funding 83 gardens supporting more than 50,000 students in communities it serves.

Whole Kids annual Garden Grant program provides $3,000 grants to K-12 schools to implement an on-campus garden for the first time or for schools with existing gardens to strengthen their program. The grants also fund edible learning spaces in non-school environments that support children's programming such as community gardens, libraries, museums, or after-school programs.

"When kids have a hand in growing fruits and vegetables, they are more likely to try them, enjoy them, and inspire other kids to do the same. Additionally, kids who grow up enjoying fruits and vegetables are more likely to continue eating them through adulthood," said Carol Medeiros, Executive Director of Whole Foods Market Foundation. "We're so grateful to Amazon Fresh whose generous donation in the Whole Kids Garden Grant program this year will allow more students to get a jumpstart on a lifetime of enjoying healthy food."

Earlier this month, Whole Kids announced it is giving $1.75 million in Garden Grants to schools and nonprofit organizations to start or expand edible learning spaces. Due in part to Amazon Fresh's investment and contributions from other sponsors, a total of 583 grants will be awarded to support more than 290,000 students in 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 9 Canadian provinces.

With more than 45 stores across the U.S. and more on the way, Amazon Fresh supports the local communities where their physical stores are located by creating hundreds of local jobs, donating surplus food to local food banks through Feeding America, and now, by helping neighborhood schools and nonprofit organizations grow edible learning gardens.

"Amazon Fresh is proud to team up with Whole Kids in their mission to support schools and inspire families to improve children's nutrition through balanced meals," said Claire Peters, Worldwide Vice President of Amazon Fresh. "The Foundation's school programs align with our own goals of making more high-quality and affordable food accessible, inspiring families to make meals together, and ultimately getting kids excited about fresh fruits, vegetables, and other nutritious foods."

Since the Garden Grant program's launch in 2011, Whole Kids has awarded funding for more than 8,500 edible learning gardens, investing over $20 million, benefiting more than 5.5 million students, and sprouting success stories each year.

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, funded in part by Whole Kids, shows that students who participate in gardening, nutrition, and cooking classes eat more fruits and vegetables per day than they did before the programs. Gardens are also becoming an increasingly common educational tool and support a wide range of classroom curriculums including science, nutrition, math, and art.

For more information on the Whole Kids Garden Grant program, visit wholekids.org. To discover grant partners in specific locations, visit the Grant Recipients Database. The next grant application window will open in February of 2025.

