Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"). Zodiac Gold is pleased to announce that Michael Demeter will be nominated for election to its Board of Directors at Zodiac's annual and special meeting of shareholders on September 23, 2024. Mr. Demeter joins the Company's four incumbent directors - David Kol, Mark Kol, Douglas Cater and Graham Warren - as the Company's five nominees for election to the Board at the meeting.

"We are thrilled to include Mike as a new nominee to the Board of Directors," said David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold. "Mike has been a very loyal shareholder and advisor to Zodiac Gold and his extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial markets will be instrumental in guiding the Company as we continue to explore and develop the Todi Project, which we believe will prove to be a world class deposit. Mike's appointment is a strategic addition to the Board, reinforcing our commitment to building a first rate, best in class team to unlock shareholder value."

Mr. Demeter brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the financial services industry, with a strong focus on capital markets over the past 22 years. His depth of knowledge and expertise in advising companies and buy-side investors, as well as raising growth capital, will be invaluable to Zodiac Gold as the company continues to expand its operations and pursue strategic growth initiatives. Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Demeter has held senior management roles at well-established financial institutions, including Haywood Securities, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Institutional Sales, as well as Macquarie Group, Dundee Securities, Royal Bank of Canada, and Scotiabank. Currently, Mr. Demeter is a Partner at Fort Capital, one of Canada's leading independent investment banking advisory firms.

Mr. Demeter holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Huron College at the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Chartered Market Technician (CMT), and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations. In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Demeter actively contributes to the community through his involvement with the Rotman Dean's Global Advisory Board (GAB) and his role on the Loan Review Committee for Rise Asset Management, a charity focused on empowering individuals with mental health and addiction challenges to achieve financial independence through self-employment and small business ownership.

"I'm excited to join the team at Zodiac Gold," said Mike Demeter. "It's rare to find such a focused management team in this industry that fully commits by living in the country where its assets are held. Over time, I've had the privilege of getting to know David and many of the Zodiac Gold shareholders. I'm eager to contribute, provide guidance, and leverage my relationships within the sector as we continue through the discovery stage."

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold, Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

David Kol

President & CEO

info@zodiac-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221073

SOURCE: Zodiac Gold Inc.