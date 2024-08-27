Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024

WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036 | Ticker-Symbol: GIS
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 15:26 Uhr
96 Leser
Gilead Sciences: "The Adventure Jar," Showcases a Family Navigating the Challenges of a Cancer Diagnosis and Finding Magic in Time Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Gilead Sciences:

Cancer can cause disruption for families and may especially impact children. "The Adventure Jar," created by Gilead in partnership with the metastatic breast cancer community, showcases the perspective of one family navigating the challenges of a diagnosis and finding magic in time together.

This book is part of our ongoing commitment to provide resources and support for people living with MBC.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Download a copy: https://gilead.inc/4e7IWSn

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
