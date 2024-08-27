Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 15:38 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank and the Center for New York City Neighborhoods Partner on Black Homeownership Project

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / KeyBank and The Center for New York City Neighborhoods (CNYCN) continue to work together to increase Black homeownership throughout New York City with a new $20,000 grant from KeyBank Foundation to support the organization's Black Homeownership Project (BHP), which aims to preserve and increase the number of Black homeowners in the city by providing high quality services, advocating for policies that support Black homeowners, and organizing around issues related to Black homeownership.

The latest grant follows a two-year, $150,000 foundation grant made in 2022 to launch CNYCN's Savings Accelerator and Pathways to Tenant Purchases programs. This new funding will support program staff who work across CNYCN's five pilot BHP initiatives including the Savings Accelerator and Pathways to Tenant Purchases programs, which offer outreach, educational workshops, and direct, one-on-one services to homeowners.

"Homeownership is a crucial asset for building generational wealth and equity and for stabilizing neighborhoods and communities, but a history of racist housing practices has made acquiring and maintaining a home more challenging for many Black families in the city," said Kevin Wolfe, Deputy Director of Advocacy & Public Affairs at The Center for New York City Neighborhoods. "We're grateful for KeyBank's partnership and support in helping the Black Homeownership Project advance its mission of growing affordable homeownership opportunities and preventing displacement for New York's Black communities who have systematically been excluded from the system."

Founded in 2008 as a response to the loss of Black homeowners in Queens following the 2008 foreclosure crisis, CNYCN meets the complex and diverse needs of tens of thousands of middle- and working-class families by administering, coordinating, and funding a network of more than two dozen community-based nonprofits across New York City who deliver legal and housing counseling services to low- to moderate-income (LMI) homeowners. The Center and its partners have helped more than 250,000 low- and moderate-income (LMI) families keep their homes and gain financial stability, preserving over $10 billion in neighborhood property value across New York.

"As a community-minded bank, KeyBank is committed to providing access to capital and support to neighborhoods and neighbors who have often faced financial barriers," said KeyBank's Hudson Valley and Metro New York Market President, John Manginelli. "We are pleased to support the efforts of the Center for NYC Neighborhoods in implementing innovative programs that are driving affordable homeownership for all."

About The Center of New York City Neighborhoods

The Center for NYC Neighborhoods promotes and protects affordable homeownership in New York City so working- and middle-class families can build strong, thriving communities. We carry out our mission to promote and protect affordable homeownership through the lenses of racial equity and climate change. Established by public and private partners, the Center meets the diverse needs of homeowners throughout New York state by offering free, high-quality housing services. Since our founding in 2008, our network has assisted over 250,000 homeowners, and provided more than $60 million in funding to community-based partners. Visit cnycn.org to learn more.

About KeyCorp/KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

KeyBank Media Contact: Karen Crane | karen_crane@keybank.com | 203-789-2752



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
