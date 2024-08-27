Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013
Tradegate
27.08.24
16:50 Uhr
120,25 Euro
-0,70
-0,58 %
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 17:14 Uhr
Yum! Brands: Apply for The Pizza Hut Foundation's 2024 Scholarship Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Yum! Brands:

Yum! Brands

Don't miss your chance to apply for the Pizza Hut Foundation's scholarship program! Applications are open until September 3. This scholarship supports individuals in financial need who demonstrate strong leadership and community involvement. If you're between 17-26 years old, enrolled in higher education for Spring 2025 and live in the United States, Guam or the District of Columbia, you're eligible to apply.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



