Yum! Brands: Apply for The Pizza Hut Foundation's 2024 Scholarship Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Yum! Brands:

Yum! Brands

Don't miss your chance to apply for the Pizza Hut Foundation's scholarship program! Applications are open until September 3. This scholarship supports individuals in financial need who demonstrate strong leadership and community involvement. If you're between 17-26 years old, enrolled in higher education for Spring 2025 and live in the United States, Guam or the District of Columbia, you're eligible to apply.

Apply now

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com