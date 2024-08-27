

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk recently voiced his support for California's SB 1047, a proposed legislation that aims to introduce regulations for developers of large AI models to ensure the implementation of safety measures.



The bill, authored by State Sen. Scott Wiener, marks a significant move as it would establish the first-of-its-kind requirement in the U.S. for AI companies that are involved in building extensive models to conduct safety tests.



According to the provisions outlined in SB 1047, developers who are investing over $100 million in an AI model would be mandated to incorporate safety testing and precautions. Furthermore, the bill seeks to authorize the state attorney general to take legal action against the developers of AI models that cause 'critical harm,' which is defined as leading to significant casualties or damages exceeding $500 million.



Additionally, developers would be compelled to establish a protocol that enables the complete shutdown of the AI model at any given time and ensures protections for whistleblowers.



Elon Musk expressed his viewpoint on the matter, acknowledging that despite potential opposition, he considers the enactment of the SB 1047 AI safety bill as necessary for California. He emphasized his consistent stance on advocating for AI regulations, drawing parallels to regulations governing other potentially risky technologies.



However, despite Musk's endorsement, several major technology companies, including Meta and Google, alongside AI firms like OpenAI, have expressed their opposition to the bill. These companies argue that the legislation could impede innovation in California. Their position has garnered support from former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and various California Democrats, who have urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto the bill should it come before him.



On the other hand, SB 1047 has gained backing from prominent AI researchers such as Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton. AI startup Anthropic noted that amendments made to the bill have significantly improved it, suggesting that its benefits now likely outweigh its drawbacks.



The bill is currently under consideration by California lawmakers, who have until August 31 to pass it. If passed, the legislation will then require Gov. Gavin Newsom's approval by the end of September. As of now, the governor has not indicated whether he will sign the bill into law.



