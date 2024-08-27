MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI to Attend the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI), a pioneer in AI-powered industrial condition-based maintenance and process control solutions, announced today that it will be attending the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9-11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Company executives will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors. Management will be highlighting the Company's recent commercial breakthroughs, technology upgrades, and the overarching growth strategy.

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with MultiSensor AI, please contact your HCW representative or visit HCW Conference.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI provides turnkey condition-based maintenance and process control solutions, which combine cutting edge imaging and sensing technologies with AI-powered enterprise software. Powered by AWS, MSAI's software leverages a continuous stream of data from thermal imaging, visible imaging, acoustic imaging, vibration sensing, and laser sensing devices to provide comprehensive, real-time condition monitoring for a customer's critical assets, processes, and manufactured outputs. This full-stack solution measures heat, vision, vibration, and gas in the surrounding environment, helping companies gain predictive insights to better manage their asset reliability and manufacturing processes. MSAI Cloud and MSAI Edge software solutions are deployed by customers to protect critical assets across a wide range of industries including distribution & logistics, manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas.

For more information, please visit https://www.multisensorai.com

Media Contact:

MultiSensor AI

Andrew Klobucar

Director of Marketing

andrew.klobucar@multisensorai.com

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Griffin Morris

MSAI@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

