Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DTW8 | ISIN: CA02906A1084 | Ticker-Symbol: 2P3
Frankfurt
27.08.24
15:49 Uhr
0,029 Euro
+0,003
+9,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN POTASH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN POTASH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0280,04927.08.
ACCESSWIRE
28.08.2024 01:02 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Potash Corp.: American Potash Announces the Appointment of Mr. Colin Healey to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / American Potash Corp. (CSE:KCL) ("American Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Colin Healey to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Healey brings over 20+ years of extensive experience as a finance and management professional. Prior to his current role as CEO of a TSXV listed company, Mr. Healey dedicated 16 years of his career to Equity Research as a Mining and Special Situations Analyst at Haywood Securities Inc., covering uranium, lithium, other commodities and a diverse range of non-resource companies. Throughout his tenure, he consistently earned high rankings in the Bloomberg Portfolio BARR Ranking and secured the top position for uranium equities on a 3-year basis.

Before his time at Haywood, Mr. Healey served as an analyst at a major Canadian bank, where he specialized in structuring debt financing across diverse industries. Additionally, he spent 8 years as a Quality Manager at an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory which performed extensive assay and analysis work for major mining and precious metals refining companies, as well as conducting R&D support programs for a wide array of industries. Mr. Healey holds an MBA degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University, majoring in finance and investments, as well as a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Toronto Metropolitan University and a technical diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Humber College.

Mr. Besserer, President and CEO stated, "We are excited to welcome Mr. Healey and his vast expertise to the Board as we move to develop our Potash and Lithium assets in Utah. This is part of our strategy to rapidly move these assets closer to an economic decision point".

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,600,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain of its directors, officers and consultants. The Options vest over a period of one year and each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share at $0.05 for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

Subject to the prior approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company also announces that it intends to issue 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share to settle outstanding debt in the amount of $50,000.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dean Besserer, President & CEO

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contact Information

Dean Besserer
President & CEO
deanb@americanpotash.com
780-916-5782

SOURCE: American Potash Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.