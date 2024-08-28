American Potash Corp.: American Potash Announces the Appointment of Mr. Colin Healey to the Board of Directors

American Potash Corp. (CSE:KCL) ("American Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Colin Healey to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Healey brings over 20+ years of extensive experience as a finance and management professional. Prior to his current role as CEO of a TSXV listed company, Mr. Healey dedicated 16 years of his career to Equity Research as a Mining and Special Situations Analyst at Haywood Securities Inc., covering uranium, lithium, other commodities and a diverse range of non-resource companies. Throughout his tenure, he consistently earned high rankings in the Bloomberg Portfolio BARR Ranking and secured the top position for uranium equities on a 3-year basis.

Before his time at Haywood, Mr. Healey served as an analyst at a major Canadian bank, where he specialized in structuring debt financing across diverse industries. Additionally, he spent 8 years as a Quality Manager at an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory which performed extensive assay and analysis work for major mining and precious metals refining companies, as well as conducting R&D support programs for a wide array of industries. Mr. Healey holds an MBA degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University, majoring in finance and investments, as well as a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Toronto Metropolitan University and a technical diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Humber College.

Mr. Besserer, President and CEO stated, "We are excited to welcome Mr. Healey and his vast expertise to the Board as we move to develop our Potash and Lithium assets in Utah. This is part of our strategy to rapidly move these assets closer to an economic decision point".

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,600,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain of its directors, officers and consultants. The Options vest over a period of one year and each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share at $0.05 for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

Subject to the prior approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company also announces that it intends to issue 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share to settle outstanding debt in the amount of $50,000.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dean Besserer, President & CEO

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contact Information

Dean Besserer

President & CEO

deanb@americanpotash.com

780-916-5782

SOURCE: American Potash Corp.

